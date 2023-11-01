3D Systems (DDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

