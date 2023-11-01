Infinera (INFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Infinera has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.06)-$0.02 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.05 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Infinera Price Performance

INFN opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Insider Activity at Infinera

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at $419,476.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after buying an additional 2,638,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 229,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

