Movella (MVLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Movella to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. On average, analysts expect Movella to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MVLA stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Movella has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

MVLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Movella from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of Movella in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Movella during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Movella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Movella in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

