Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ SLNG opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 102,610 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

