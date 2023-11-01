Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ SLNG opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Separately, TheStreet cut Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Stabilis Solutions Company Profile
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.
