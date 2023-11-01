Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
ALGT stock opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,861 shares of company stock worth $344,042 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
