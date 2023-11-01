Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

