FY2023 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Shares of CARE stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $258.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 64.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

