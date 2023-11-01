Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNA Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

CNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE CNA opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 875,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 18.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

