FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cushman & Wakefield plc Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 8.9 %

NYSE CWK opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.