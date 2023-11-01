Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EGO. Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,297,000 after buying an additional 501,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,826,000 after buying an additional 130,846 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after buying an additional 175,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

