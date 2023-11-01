FY2023 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

NYSE:EQT opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,927 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

