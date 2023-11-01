Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.30 to $7.78 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. SouthState Corp grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

