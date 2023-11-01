William Blair Comments on ICON Public Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $12.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.07. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $12.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2024 earnings at $14.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $243.96 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $181.92 and a 12-month high of $268.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day moving average of $234.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

