PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PMT stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,096,000 after buying an additional 906,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,708,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9,395.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 368,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

