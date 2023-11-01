FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Boosted by KeyCorp

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.92. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.17 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

LECO opened at $174.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 151.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

