FY2023 EPS Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Lifted by DA Davidson

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.15. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter.
Heartland BancCorp Price Performance
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.
