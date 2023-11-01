FY2023 EPS Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Boosted by Zacks Research

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicom Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $7.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.33. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 2,537,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 953,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

