Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.26. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $475.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,095,000 after buying an additional 292,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 91,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,795,000 after buying an additional 68,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

