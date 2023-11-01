FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Prologis, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.