Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.31 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WST opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.99 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.39 and a 200-day moving average of $372.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,418 shares of company stock worth $14,441,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

