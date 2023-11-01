Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.21 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

Insider Activity

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

