Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 92.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,189,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in United States Steel by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,304 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,296,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 847,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in United States Steel by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 718,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on X shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.