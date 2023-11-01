Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,569 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ONEOK by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

