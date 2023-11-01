Brokerages Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT at $55.00

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.75%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

