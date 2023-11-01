Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 706.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 706.43 ($8.60).

LRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.15) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

LON LRE opened at GBX 562.50 ($6.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 405.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 575.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 585.58. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 502.87 ($6.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 670 ($8.15).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

