Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cameco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
