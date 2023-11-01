Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.