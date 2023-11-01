Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWM. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.01 on Wednesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.97.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of C$508.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1550152 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

See Also

