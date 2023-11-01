Head to Head Comparison: Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lyons Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $80.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.55%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Lyons Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.79 billion 2.67 $560.74 million $7.75 8.05

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 23.30% 10.10% 1.23%

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Lyons Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyons Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lyons Bancorp Inc. operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. The company also provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, telephone banking, credit and debit card, online cash management, merchant, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, traveller program, online bill pay, e-statements, money orders, and official checks services. It operates branches in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Lyons, New York.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; secured and unsecured loans, such as installment and term, residential first mortgage, and home equity loans, as well as lines of credit and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.