Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) & OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Financial Comparison

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) and OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halma and OMRON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halma $2.23 billion 3.70 $282.64 million N/A N/A OMRON $6.48 billion 1.13 $546.57 million $2.92 12.14

OMRON has higher revenue and earnings than Halma.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Halma has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, OMRON has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Halma and OMRON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halma N/A N/A N/A OMRON 8.86% 10.88% 8.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Halma and OMRON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halma 0 1 1 0 2.50 OMRON 0 0 0 0 N/A

Halma currently has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 48.04%. Given Halma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Halma is more favorable than OMRON.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of OMRON shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Halma pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. OMRON pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

OMRON beats Halma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire safety, fire detection and fire suppression; safe movement in public, commercial, and industrial spaces; elevator safety; communications in emergencies; control of access in potentially hazardous industrial and commercial environments; electrical safety; and the safe management of pipelines and storage assets solutions. This segment serves shops and restaurants, healthcare facilities, and offices and stadiums; industrial and logistics assets; public spaces and critical infrastructure; and aerospace, and rail and automotive markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; environmental monitoring, water and waste water analysis and treatment, gas analysis and detection, and optical analysis systems. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; components, devices and systems that provide information and analytics to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable treatment across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment and analytics, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products. It also offers environmental mobility, digital devices, food and commodity, logistic and warehouse automation, medical, robotic, panel, vision, software, and traceability related solutions. The Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business provides energy, public transport, traffic safety, network protection, payment, infrastructure monitoring, management service, and DX solutions, as well as offers remote surveillance/monitoring, automation/robotics, software development, engineering/maintenance, and other services. The Healthcare Business provides cardiovascular, respiratory care, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and other solutions. The Device and Module Solutions Business offers relays, switches, connectors, and sensors. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

