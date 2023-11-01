Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) & iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) and iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF N/A N/A N/A iShares MSCI ACWI ETF N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

52.8% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iShares MSCI ACWI ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and iShares MSCI ACWI ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF 0 14 0 0 2.67 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF 0 7 1 0 2.74

Given Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF is more favorable than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.