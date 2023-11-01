Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triton International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64. Triton International has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $84.68.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.01 million. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Triton International during the first quarter worth $167,533,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth $11,775,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth $10,437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after buying an additional 118,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth $4,260,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

