Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Birks Group stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.