StockNews.com Downgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

