InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.16 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $947.75 per share, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,291 shares in the company, valued at $59,984,045.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $947.75 per share, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,291 shares in the company, valued at $59,984,045.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,850.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,934,661 shares in the company, valued at $10,979,122,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,640 shares of company stock worth $48,923,819 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

