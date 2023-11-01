StockNews.com Lowers Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANF. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,276.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $716,571.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,079,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,276.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,427 shares of company stock worth $13,953,389 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 679,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 531,848 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

