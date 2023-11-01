StockNews.com Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.06 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 485.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after buying an additional 2,970,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

