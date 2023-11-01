StockNews.com Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

GKOS stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

