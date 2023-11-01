Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHS

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

NYSE CHS opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.