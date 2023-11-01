Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $726,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Adelene Q. Perkins sold 410,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $28,713.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,270.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

