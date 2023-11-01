Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

PEBK opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 519,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,808 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

