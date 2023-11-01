USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.24 million. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $141,069.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $355,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $59,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $108,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,169 shares of company stock worth $272,023. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 101,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

