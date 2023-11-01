Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 78,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 859,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 381,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 212,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

