BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

