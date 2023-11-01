Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
CIDM stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.