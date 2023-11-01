CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAMP. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
CalAmp Price Performance
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 75.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 206,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 513,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 681,123 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
