Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 5.3 %

LPG stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,901,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,901,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,360 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 364.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $3,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

