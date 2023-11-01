Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $258.00 price target (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.82.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $264.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,849 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 71,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

