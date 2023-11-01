United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

