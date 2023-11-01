Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affimed by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Affimed by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67,313 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

