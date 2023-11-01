EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SATS. Raymond James upped their price target on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.86 on Friday. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EchoStar by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 551,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 235,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 47.2% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 723,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 231,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

